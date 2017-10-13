Zoning a sticking point for village council

Zoning continues to be a hot-button issue as Mayor Tim Detty called for a second work session to review a preliminary zoning manual provided by Choice One Engineering.

The Village Council agreed to meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 to go over the manual.

Detty reminded council that the work needs to be done. He said he was concerned because councilors spent a previous work session debating the need for zoning and never got a chance to review anything.

“Council passed to have zoning,” Detty said, “Now we have to get moving on it.”

Detty reminded