Wrestling facility dedicated to Davies

The new wrestling room and sports building was dedicated to former wrestling coach and Wapakoneta teacher Dan Davies on Sunday afternoon. The building was built to house the wrestling room and in honor of the late Davies who passed away five years ago.

Davies was a coach and teacher for around forty years and was a major contributor to Wapakoneta's wrestling program. Davies is beloved in the community to this day for his commitment to the school, wrestling program and community.

Former wrestlers, coaches and administrators who knew Davies or were impacted in some way by him or the Wapakoneta wreslting program were on hand Sunday afternoon to dedicate the building and the room. People like Tom Stinebaugh, mayor of Wapakoneta, spoke with the crowd about their experiences with wrestling.

"We lost to Defiance 63-3." Stinebaugh recalled. "That's my claim to fame, I got those three points."

Speaker after speaker rose and told their memories of wrestling . . .

