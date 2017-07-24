Wiener dog race always a favorite

Perry street was packed for the annual wiener dog race on Saturday evening during the Summer Moon Festival.

Six dogs ran in a double elimination competition. Many were fast, shooting down the lane to their owner on the other end. However, a few were a little shy, refusing to finish the race. After several rounds, two dogs made it to the finals: Zoey and Duke.

After a close race, Zoey, owned by Jon and Stephanie Keske of Lima, won the competition. Duke, owned by Daniel and Janelle Johnson of Lima, won second place...

