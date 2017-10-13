What you might have missed....
Friday, October 13, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Oct 9:
Fred Piehl gets fond farewell - By A.J. HECHT
CHH offers new events - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Las Vegas shooting raises gun control question - By DAVE VORHEES
Oct 10:
Cridersville recognizes centenarian - By TOM WEHRHAHN
W-G sees deficit for 2018 - By A.J. HECHT
Oct 11:
WHS offers Hope - By A.J. HECHT
Foundation releases annual report - By A.J. HECHT
Villagers could see hike in water bill - By DAVE VORHEES
Oct 12:
Board prepares for Nov. 7 vote - By A.J. HECHT
Botkins BOE faces deficit - By A.J. HECHT
Oct 13:
Board updated on disease response - By A.J. HECHT
Judge accepts plea deal in murder case - By DAVE VORHEES
Zoning a sticking point for village council - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Category: