What you might have missed....
Friday, September 22, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sept. 18:
Angels host dinner in fight against cancer - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Hire named National Merit semifinalist - By LAURA KOENIG
Sept 19:
Council gets first look at annexation - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Acres plans fest - By DAVE VORHEES
Sept 20:
School district report cards show few changes - By DAVE VORHEES
Wing Fest returns - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Sept. 21:
Radio system billing policy creates static - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Manor winds up time machine - By DAVE VORHEES
Sept 22:
Downtown revitalization grant denied - By TOM WEHRHAHN
Ham and beans on the menu - By TOM WEHRHAHN
