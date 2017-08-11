What you may have missed
Friday, August 11, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Monday:
Fair Grand Champions bring tears
Sights, sounds delight crowd
'World citizen' makes stop in Wapakoneta
Tuesday:
Council deluged with flooding concerns
Jordan visits Wapakoneta
Response team gets new gear
Wednesday:
Museum hosts Astronaut Camp
Astro Lanes gets facelift
Weather, crowds cooperate for successful county fair
Thursday:
Buckland opens door to zoning
Art Center to honor Marge Brandt
Researcher uncovers secrets of Fort Amanda
Friday:
Health board considers remodeling
Back-to-school vaccination clinics offered
Day for Dan celebration set for Aug. 20
Category: