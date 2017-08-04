What you may have missed
If you were busy enjoying the Auglaize County Fair or just had a crazy week, here's what you may have missed in the Wapakoneta Daily News. Be sure to check out this week's editions for fair photos, show results, Armstrong Air and Space Museum theft updates and more.
Monday:
Museum theft shocks community
Collectibles expert fears lander's fate
Piehl honored for service to fair
Hottle pleads guilty on five counts, 30 dismissed
Tuesday:
Additional items taken from museum
Fair royalty named
VFW car show adds new twist
Wednesday:
Cream rises to the top at dairy show
Responders host National Night Out
Museum burglary updated
Youth introduced to variety of art media
Thursday:
Brewers, vintners bring out their best
Officers invite public to meet at Coffe Amor
Friday:
Hannah Schaub shows Grand Champion
County veterans honored at fair
Faith takes Sweepstakes
