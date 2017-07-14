Did you have a busy week? Here's what you may have missed in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday:

Council to discuss utility over-under-charges

Fireman's Jamboree a fun time

Good sentenced to 25 years to life in rape case

Tuesday:

Billboard will go up

Village expands across I-75

Wednesday:

Officials probe woman's death as suspicious

Board OK's three-year contract for superintendent

Village council mulls land deal

Thursday:

County must foot bill for voting machines

Board updated on safety issues

Friday:

Buckland council welcomes new member

Dutch Mill cleanup begins

Vehicle flips, driver cited