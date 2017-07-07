Were you busy enjoying the Fourth of July? Here's what you may have missed in the Wapakoneta Daily News this week.

Monday:

County moves with caution on Acres

Honoring the fallen

Wednesday:

Spirits high despite rain

Church gets new pastor

State, local officials investigate arson case

Thursday:

Billboard not a done deal

Cridersville gets ready to Jamboree

Friday:

Warm weather leads to insect concerns

State seeks tips on local arson

Village expands park trail