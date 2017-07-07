What you may have missed
Friday, July 7, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
Were you busy enjoying the Fourth of July? Here's what you may have missed in the Wapakoneta Daily News this week.
Monday:
County moves with caution on Acres
Honoring the fallen
Wednesday:
Spirits high despite rain
Church gets new pastor
State, local officials investigate arson case
Thursday:
Billboard not a done deal
Cridersville gets ready to Jamboree
Friday:
Warm weather leads to insect concerns
State seeks tips on local arson
Village expands park trail
Category: