What you may have missed

Staff Writer
Friday, June 30, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

Did you have a busy week? Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday:
Art center offering a unique mix
Author highlights hometown

Tuesday:
Commission OKs entranceway billboard
Council approves Dollar General site
Queen contestants prep for pageant

Wednesday:
Barlage plays last service
St. Joseph Church preps for annual garage sale

Thursday:
The Great Race makes stop in Wapakoneta

Friday:
St. Joe Fest in 67th year
Pastor seeks to unite churches, communities

