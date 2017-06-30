Did you have a busy week? Here's what you may have missed this week in the Wapakoneta Daily News.

Monday:

Art center offering a unique mix

Author highlights hometown

Tuesday:

Commission OKs entranceway billboard

Council approves Dollar General site

Queen contestants prep for pageant

Wednesday:

Barlage plays last service

St. Joseph Church preps for annual garage sale

Thursday:

The Great Race makes stop in Wapakoneta

Friday:

St. Joe Fest in 67th year

Pastor seeks to unite churches, communities