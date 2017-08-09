Weather, crowds cooperate for successful county fair

With the 165th Auglaize County Fair in the books, at least one official said the week was a success, filled with pleasant weather and packed grandstands.

“Most of the rain that threatened during the week avoided us,” said Jack Hayzlett, assistant fair director.

Hayzlett didn’t have exact numbers, but says attendance was great, as was attendance at the grandstand events.

“Well, the cheerleading on Monday was packed, the harness racing did better than normal, and the demolition derby is always packed, and Truck versus Truck was also well received,” Hayzlett said.

The best of the new events turned out to be a winner.

“The Warrior Challenge Course went very well,” Hayzlett said. “We had teams running every night and always had between 200 and 300 people watching. On Saturday, we had 475 challengers run the course. We were fortunate to have AAP St. Marys sponsor the night for us and they paid the fees.”...

