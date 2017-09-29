Wapkoneta shuts out Defiance; improves to 13-0 on season

Facing the Defiance Bulldogs’ swarming style defense, Wapakoneta Redskin varsity girls soccer coach Mike Foor switched his offensive attack to one he does not favor.

The beneficiaries proved to be the Ruppert twins as junior forwards Abbi and Emily Ruppert scored all three goals for the Redskins and goal keeper Corrine Raney recorded another shutout in a 3-0 win. The Redskins improve to 7-0 in the Western Buckeye League with the win and 13-0 overall.

