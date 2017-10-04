Wapakoneta volleyball swept by Celina; W-G gets win

CELINA — Wapakoneta lost to Celina in straight sets in a Western Buckeye League contest Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs won 25-16, 26-24, and 25-10.

For Wapakoneta, Sarah Pothast had 10 kills, while Makenzie Wilson and Katie Klopfenstein each had four. MacKenzie Lange had 19 assists. Kayla Crawford and Alexa Lambert each had seven digs.

In the junior varsity match, Celina won 25-18, 25-16.

The Lady Redskins are now 4-2 in WBL and 11-7 overall. They will be back in action on Thursday when they host Defiance. JV play begins at 5:30 p.m.

For the full story, purchase a copy of Wednesday's Wapakoneta Daily News.