Wapakoneta girls rout Van Wert in playoff opener

Van Wert coach Rich Nouza came into Saturday’s sectional final at Ryan Field wanting to slow down the Wapakoneta Redskins high-powered squad.

He entered the contest having his Cougars pack the area in front of the goal and only have two forwards out front.

The Redskins, who entered the game with a 17-0 record, had to shake off the rust from an 11-day layoff and the nerves of their first playoff game this season.

“No word or words come to mind. We have worked so hard through our soccer career from little 6-year-olds playing Wapak select through this year to give us this chance,” senior midfielder Lauren Place said. “Everything has come together this year. It is phenomenal and it just feels great.”

The Redskins started slowly, needing nearly 14 minutes before scoring against a team they beat 10-1 on Aug. 29, and then the Wapak scoring machine heated up in an 8-0 win to be crowned sectional champs.

