Wapakoneta, Botkins run at Anna XC invitational

ANNA — The Wapakoneta and Botkins boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Anna Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Redskins finished seventh in the 21-team field, while Botkins girls’ took 10th place.

For Wapakoneta, Paige Schneider was 17th overall in a time of 21:09. Lauren Doll was 32nd (22:05), Michaelia Fisher was 42nd (22:48), Danielle Hasting was 54th (23:13), MacKenzie Courter was 65th (23:43), Adyson Stahler was 75th (24:21) and Caitlin Puff was 78th (24:23). Other runners were Claire Kohler, Victoria Smith and Bailey Ford.

For Botkins, Brooklyn Flora was the top finisher in 38th with a time of 22:26. Kelsie Burmeister was 43rd (22:52), followed by Emma Koenig (48th, 22;53), Arica Jutte (57th, 23:20), Makenna Maurer (61st, 23;26), and Jill Greve (66th, 23:45).

The individual winner was Elizabeth Stanhope of Wisdom Builders with a time of 19:23, while West Liberty-Salem won the team title.

BOYS

In the boys race, Botkins was 11th and Wapakoneta finished 18th out of 24 teams.

Austin Fullenkamp of Botkins took ninth place overall with a time of 17:30. Also running for the Trojans were Alan Fullenkamp (60th, 18:56); Donvan Brown (69th, 19:14); Elliot Goubeaux (90th, 19:41), RJ Poeppelman (106th, 20:17); Brock Rogers (115th, 20:34) and Ethan Aufderhaar (120th, 20:47).

The Redskins’ top finisher was Isaac Webb, who was 41st with a time of 18:29. Nate Metzger was next (84th, 19:34), followed by Garret Shroyer (20:35), Joseph Metzger (20:36), Daniel Huebner (20:41), and Caleb Schlenker (20:45), who finished in a pack from 116th to 119th, and Tyler Ricketts (133rd, 21:05). Also running were Tyler Ricketts, Kurt Schlenker, Chance Bible, Caleb Mosgrove, Tate Kohler, and Grant Turner.

Brookville’s Spencer Schick ran in 16:55 to win the race, while Lakota West won the team title.

There were over 300 runners in the boys field and over 200 in the girls’ race.

The Redskins compete next Saturday at the Western Buckeye League meet in Bath, while the Trojans will run at the Shelby County Athletic League meet.

GIRLS TENNIS

FINDLAY — The Wapakoneta girls tennis team played in the Division 1 sectional tournament on Saturday. The tournament was held at Findlay HIgh School.

In singles play, Casey Minnig lost to Kunmi Ojo of Shawnee in a play-in match.

Ellie Schroer defeated Hope Contreas of Lima Senior, 6-0, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, Schroer lost to Sydney Onest of Perrysburg 6-0, 6-0.

Alyssa Good battled Findlay’s Julia Weigman for three sets before losing, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4) in the round of 16.

In the semifinals, Emma Carter of Perrysburg defeated Aria Patel of Shawnee, 6-0, 6-1 and Sydney Onest of Perrysburg defeated teammate Lindsay Onest, 6-0, 6-1.

In the finals, Carter defeated Sydney Onest, 6-0, 6-4.

DOUBLES

In doubles play, MaKayla Schroeder and Madison Schroeder received a bye in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Marley Evans and Ella Atkinson of Shawnee, 6-0, 6-1. In the semifinals, they were defeated by Perrysburg’s Belen Balibrea and Gemma Smith 6-4, 6-0.

The other doubles team of Lauren Snider and Madison Snider lost in the round of 16 to Findlay’s Katelynn Coleman and Brooklyn Peck by a score of 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

In the second semifinal, Perrysburg’s Abbie O’Connell and Caitlyn Schankula defeated Shawnee’s Sanjana Rajasekaran and Katie Clark 6-1, 6-0.

The Schroeder sisters won the third place match over Rajasekaran and Clark, 6-4, 7-5.

In the finals, Balibrea and Smith defeated O’Connell and Schankula 6-1, 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

Waynesfield-Goshen 3, Kenton 0

WAYNESFIELD — Waynesfield-Goshen defeated Kenton in straight sets in a nonleague match on Saturday.

Waynesfield-Goshen won by scores of 25-21, 25-21, and 25-19.

For the Lady Tigers, Cassidy Craig and Aubrey Biederman each had 12 kills, and each had a solo block. Biederman and Audra Meeks each had an assisted block. Lynsey Lowe made nine kills.

Cydney Roberts had 28 assists and 11 digs, along with one ace and one kill. Hannah Hendrickson had 17 digs, Biederman had 15, Craig had nine, Lauren Case had six and Lowe had five. Audra Meeks had three digs and three assists. Nicole Werling got two aces and Craig had one.

Waynesfield-Goshen is 3-4 in Northwest Central Conference play and 8-11 overall. They will next play on Tuesday at Continental. Play begins at 5:30 p.m.