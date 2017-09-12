W-G reports great start to school year

The Waynesfield-Goshen Board of Education reported on a great start to the 2017–18 school year at its regular meeting Monday.

Middle and High School Principal Becky Diglia updated the board on upcoming events and staff development focuses. This year’s theme of “challenge yourself” is being implemented across the school. Diglia met with each class and spoke with them about student ownership of their learning. Each week, over morning announcements, she presents a challenge yourself statement, along with quotes and words of the week. This week’s word was tenacity.

The first student success team meeting was on Sept. 5. The first meeting was about recruiting more kids and trying to give them a voice for ways to improve the school. New Hampshire Community Church donated about $800 worth of spirit wear for kids to have for blue and gold wear every week. The student success team is in charge of telling kids, who may not have spirit wear, about the sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Elementary Principal Tim Pence updated the board about the first few weeks of school. The teachers completed their first day of Collins Writing professional development, and Pence is seeing a lot of writing taking place in the classrooms. Sept. 18 is the start of Deputy in School Week by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Burke will meeting with the Kindergarten class on Sept. 18 to share what police officers do.

District Superintendent Chris Pfister challenged the District Leadership Team to help clarify the beliefs, purposes and day-to-day plans of the school. He presented examples of these common purpose plans from four Hardin County districts and asked for input . . .

