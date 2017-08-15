W-G board welcomes new teachers

The Waynesfield-Goshen Board of Education on Monday welcomed several new teachers and approved the employment of Luann Lee as a science teacher and Collin Cummings as long-term substitute as middle and high school intervention specialist after an executive session. Preschool Aide Rachel Jordan and Preschool Teacher Jessica Casey were both moved into full-time positions. The preschool is expanding to an a.m. and p.m. class, and they are accepting additional students.

Angela Davis, food service director, gave her annual report to the board. Waynesfield is now compliant with state standards.

“It is very in-depth, and we are very proud of this accomplishment,” Davis said during her report. “It’s been a while in the making to make sure that we passed.”

Food services will continue to listen to and survey students throughout the year to hear their feedback. The board accepted the report.

Elementary Principal Tim Pence said there are about 220 children enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grades and 46 in preschool.

On Monday, the elementary teachers targeted cross-curricular writing and literacy skills during professional development . . .

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Tuesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.