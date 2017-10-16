Vote is close on Trump handling of natural disasters

History tends to judge presidents by how they handle crisis during their time in office. There have been no shortages of crises in President Donald Trump's first months of his presidency.The Wapakoneta Daily News website's weekly poll question asked "Do you approve of President Trump's handling of recent crises?" The question was linked to the WDN's Facebook page, where readers could expand their position on the question. On the website, 60 readers… For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.