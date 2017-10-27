The Voices coming to Wapakoneta

The Voices at BGSU are coming to Wapakoneta.

The Voices at BGSU Concert Choir is a student run choral ensemble at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. They will be performing from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The choir performs a variety of songs with an emphasis on spirituals.

According to a news release, The Voices at BGSU choir consists of approximately 50-60 members each semester. The choir members are a diverse group of students who come from various backgrounds, majors and ages, but they all share the same passion for music.

"I joined the choir because music is such a big part of my life and I wanted to continue that passion with my college experience" said Sara Foor, an early childhood education major at BGSU who graduated from Wapakoneta.