VFW Post honored

Members of Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445 recently attended the VFW National Convention in New Orleans and came home with a prestigious award.

The post was recognized as an All American Post.

"It is the highest honor you can get at the post,” Post Commander Delmar Merricle said.

Merricle went on to describe the hard work that went into earning the award, including having 100 percent membership and having all reports done and on time and already being honored as a State Post.

Working in the community is also a big part of life at the VFW . . .

