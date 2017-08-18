Students, teachers celebrate new year

Students, families and teachers of Wapakoneta Schools celebrated the upcoming school year at their back-to-school celebrations last night.

The halls were bustling with students and parents as they met teachers and dropped off school supplies throughout the evening. Some students, after meeting their new teachers, ran to their old classrooms to give their previous teacher a hug. Others decorated their lockers to give the the school year a stylish start.

Alexis Bechtel, 12, is going into sixth grade and was decorating her locker.

“I’m most excited about meeting my homeroom teacher,” Bechtel said.

She is also looking forward to the harder math classes sixth grade has to offer.

Tate Kindig, who is going into fourth grade is looking forward to recess. He said he likes playing tag.

With the excitement of homeroom teachers, harder math classes and recess, some parents have mixed feelings about their kids going back to school . . .

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.