Stolen gold lunar module shocks community

The theft of the gold lunar module gifted to Neil Armstrong by a French newspaper sent shockwaves through the community over the weekend.

The five-inch high 18-karat gold replica was stolen from the Armstrong Air & Space Museum shortly before midnight Friday, when police responded to an alarm and found the case that enclosed the artifact empty. Entry to the building had been made through the front door, the lock of which apparently had been picked.

“There was no damage to the front door,” Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh said. “The lock was picked and they did not spend much time in the museum. They knew exactly what they wanted and went for it and got out.”

More updates will be available in Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.