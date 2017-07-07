State seeks tips on local arson

The State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire to a building at 212 E. Auglaize St. in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

The fire occurred around 5:30 a.m. July 1. The Wapakoneta Fire Department responded to the fire, and the investigation is being conducted jointly by the fire department, Wapakoneta Police Department and the Marshal’s office.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728 or the Wapakoneta Police Department Lieutenant Welker at 419-738-8802.