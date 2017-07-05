State, local officials investigate arson case

The Wapakoneta Police in conjunction with the Wapakoneta Fire Department and the state Fire Marshall's office are investigating a case of arson that took place on Saturday.

Chris Carter, of 212 E. Auglaize St., was in the garage area of his residence when he noticed the ceiling filling with smoke, according to reports. After realizing the fire was coming from his apartment, Carter used a garden hose to extinguish the flames and removed a mattress that was previously on fire before calling police. Carter's bathroom door was also burnt...

Pick up Wednesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News for the rest of this story and more.