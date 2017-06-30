St. Joe Fest in 67th year

The St. Joseph Catholic Church's Fourth of July Festival returns to the Auglaize County Fairgrounds for its 67th year on Monday. The festival will begin at 5 p.m. and run until midnight Monday, and then open again on Tuesday from 7 a.m to midnight. Admission is free.

Last years big hit, Red Dragon Laser Tag from Hamersville, is set to make its second appearance at the festival. According to Micheal Wurst, festival coordinator, they brought the event in for teenagers, however, it ended up being popular with pre-teens instead.

Pope Francis will also be making his triumphant return, as the cut-out will be set up to take pictures.

A $15 “all you can ride” mechanical ride special will be available from 5 p.m. to closing ion Monday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the tractor and truck pulls will begin. Comedy juggler and ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and...

