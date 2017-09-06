Spanish class goes to the next level

Conversational Spanish classes, levels one and two, will be held at the Wapakoneta High School beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19.

People of any age can sign up for these six-week courses to brush up on Spanish, learn how to communicate with others in the workplace and community or just to try something new.

Richard Yocum, a Spanish teacher at Indian Lake High School, will be teaching two levels. In level one, Yocum will introduce students to the language and teach them how to use present tense while teaching how to utilize verbs.

In level two, students will continue to expand on the level one class by adding past tense. This will help students speak and communicate a little more realistically and continue to grow in the language. Yocum will use his ten years of teaching experience to develop the lessons for each class. Both classes will be held on Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3,10,17 and 24. Level one will run from 6 to 7 p.m., and level two will run from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Wapakoneta High School in room B114A. The cost of the class is $75 with materials included. To sign up, contact Richard Yocum at 419-234-8919 . . .

