Space station work planned

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be building a space station on Saturday. Well, a cardboard space station. The construction will take place as visitors will be given a box to decorate and create their very own module for the space station model.

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum has been collecting cardboard boxes for the last few months from stores like J.C.Penny's, Miller's Corral and Rent-A-Center.

“It mimics the process by which the International Space Station was built: one unit at a time until you eventually have something the size of a football field,” Chris Burton, director of the museum, said. According to the NASA website, www.nasa.gov, the International Space Station (ISS), was built in 1998 when a Russian control model and an American unity node were connected in space, the first of many pieces to join together. Over the next two years more pieces were added . . .

