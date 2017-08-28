Space station takes shape at museum

Tranquility Pavilion at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum became the staging area this weekend for construction of a replica of the International Space Station.

Throughout the day Saturday, space station modules made from appliance boxes were decorated and pieced together much like the real station was.

“I was trying to explain the process to my kids,” said Museum Director Chris Burton, “and explained that it is different than building a house in that you can move the rooms around. Imagine waking up one day and finding the kitchen in a different place.”

Burton said he had the idea for this project for quite a while and began collecting boxes from area stores, such as Rent-A-Center, Miller’s Corral and others.

In addition to building the physical station, there were also lessons on growing food, electric circuitry and other topics necessary to the operation of the station.

Educator Katy Meyer explained how the astronauts grew lettuce on the space station.

“They grew a red romaine lettuce, similar to what we have here,” Meyer said pointed to the potted plants in front of her. She explained that the astronauts used hydroponics instead of soil because of their environment.

In addition to piecing together refrigerator, stove and washer boxes, participants also ran wires . . .

