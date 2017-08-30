Soaring museum credits Armstrong for inspiration

Wapakoneta is not the only place that celebrates flight, space and Neil Armstrong. Armstrong left footprints around the world, and, yesterday, the Soaring Museum in Wasserkuppe Mountain, Germany, celebrated their 30th anniversary and Neil Armstrong’s footprint in their endeavors.

In 1970, enthusiastic glider pilot Helmut Dette invited Armstrong to Wasserkuppe Mountain, Germany — after discovering Armstrong was also a glider pilot — for the 50th anniversary of the Rhön Soaring Contest on Aug. 8, 1970.

Dette’s daughter, Cornelia Wiethaler, wrote the following:

“On the day of the event (the contest in 1970), a temporary soaring museum was opened in a hangar on top of the Wasserkuppe. During an evening conversation, Helmut said to Neil, ‘Here on the Wasserkuppe, there should be a real museum, a national museum.’

Neil supported his idea and responded, ‘If anywhere in the world, a big soaring museum should be established, depending on the historical evolution, it would belong to the Wasserkuppe.’

With these words, Neil opened a window for the rest of the world, and a new vision was born. Helmut started to work hard at creating this vision. It took 17 years until he managed to satisfy the preconditions for the realization of the building. Many people took many small steps to bring the Soaring Museum to a reality. It was a long journey, boosted by the tailwind of Neil Armstrong.”

According to Wiethaler, Aug. 8 is now Neil Armstrong Day at the museum. Since the museum’s opening on Aug. 29, 1987, Dette has achieved five milestones with his museum: collecting old soaring planes, founding the association, purchasing the property, drafting the architectural plan and collecting the funds . . . .

