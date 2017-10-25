School pushes for grant help

This fall, Cridersville Elementary School and Wapakoneta are getting two chances to make their votes count. One election is in November. The second is going on now as the school and second grade teacher Renee Davis campaig for a $2,500 grant through the "Thank America's Teachers" program.

The program, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, ends its voting period on Monday, Oct. 30., and CES Principal Jason Wolke wants to get every vote they can before the fast approaching deadline.

"I don't know exactly where we are. You can't track where you are in the grand scheme of things, but they take the top 60 schools, and the most voted for schools get $2,500," he said. "We're on page three. So I'm hoping that if we can get the word out and our community can support us, we can get bumped up to page one."

While the staff and faculty of the school have put in maximum effort to provide a system to help students achieve, Wolke admits...

To vote for Cridersville Elementary, visit thankamericasteachers.com and search for Renee Davis or Cridersville Elementary. Voting can be done once per day, per e-mail account. In order for the vote to count, voters must click the link sent in a confirmation e-mail.