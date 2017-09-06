Scarecrows, mums sale a sign of fall

As Summer fades into fall and night comes earlier and earlier, it's time again for the annual Cridersville Garden Club's Mum and Scarecrow sale. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 on the Village Hall lawn.

The Garden Club started the fundraiser in 2008 and has become an annual event over the last seven years, according to garden club member Stacey Myers-Cook. The money raised goes toward beautification projects in and around the community and at Legacy Park. The club takes care of the planters on Main Street and at the park.

"It's something we do for the community that provides what we feel is a good opportunity to kick off the fall season." Myers-Cook said.

The sale will offer eight-inch mums for sale at $8 a piece along with hand-crafted scarecrows and fall décor that will range from $20 or less. Decorated corn chocks, donated by a local farmer, will be available for $10. Pumpkins of various sizes and baked good galore will be on sale, according to Myers-Cook. All the items are donated, with exception of the mums, and all the proceeds go back to the garden club . . .

