BRYAN — Wapakoneta put its preparation to good use.

WIth an extended break, Wapakoneta came up with a winning solution Saturday, defeating Bryan 3-1 for a sectional championship.

The Lady Redskins won by scores of 25-20 and 25-12. Bryan then stayed alive with a 25-20 win, before Wapakoneta got game four, also by a 25-20 margin.

For more, purchase a copy of Monday's Wapakoneta Daily News.