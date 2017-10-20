Redskins fall to St. Marys in district playoff

ST. MARYS – When Coach Keith Rambin saw his Wapakoneta Redskins playing with no emotion in their district final game, he knew the St. Marys Roughriders had the advantage.

When his team fell behind 1-0 midway through the first half, he knew his team would have to dig down deep to come back. While they played with more emotion and energy in the second half, the Redskins fell to their Western Buckeye League rival, 2-0, in their opening game of the state playoffs.

