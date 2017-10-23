Readers speak out on city collecting refuse, recycling

This is the time of year when village and city councils discuss and make recommendations for the next fiscal year budget. In Wapakoneta, city council members are debating the merits of outsourcing refuse and recycling collection. This week, the Wapakoneta Daily News asked readers this question in our website poll: Do you think the City of Wapakoneta should continue to collect trash and recycling or hire an outside company? The question was also linked the question to the WDN Facebook page, where readers could expand their position on the question.On the website 174 readers voted with these results... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.