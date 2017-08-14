Pilots fly in for breakfast

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 922 hosted its first annual fly-in breakfast at the Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville on Saturday morning.

Pilots from the area flew their planes to the airport to enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast. Members from the general public also came out to enjoy the planes and talk with the pilots. The breakfast was made by members of the EAA 922.

“The chapter wanted to generate interest in the airport and in aviation in general for the community,” Airport Manager Ted Bergstrom said before the event. “They wanted to do something nice as a return gesture for the New Knoxville area and Wapakoneta. We’d like to see people come out and enjoy aviation.”

Around 8:15 a.m., the first plane arrived flown by . . .

