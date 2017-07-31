Piehl honored for service to fair

By ERIC ADAMS

Staff Writer

WAPAKONETA — On Sunday afternoon, Fred Piehl was honored for his influential 25-year tenure as Auglaize County Fair manager, a position from which he will resign after the 2017 fair.

It was only fitting that a facility Piehl originally dreamed of two decades ago should be dedicated on the same day.

Following the fair’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at the front gate, Piehl and his family were taken to the brand new “Piehl Family Arena” to be recognized before a crowd of friends, fair board members and members of the public. The new show arena is a 12,000 sq. ft. facility for which the fundraising process began approximately five years ago, Assistant Fair Manager Jack Hayzlett told The Evening Leader.

For Piehl, however, the vision was born not long after he first became fair manager...

