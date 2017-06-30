Pastor seeks to unite churches, communities

On Sunday, June 25, Pastor Jaired Birks gave his first sermons at Saint Johns and Uniopolis United Methodist Churches.

Growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and living the last five years in Ada while attending Ohio Northern University, Birks is new to Auglaize County but is excited to start building relationships with the churches’ congregations and the surrounding communities.

“I look forward to building relationships and meeting the people and really looking and seeing what the needs are in the communities in which I’ve been assigned,” Birks said.

After high school, Birks pursued his love for music by graduating from Ohio Northern University in 2016 with a degree in vocal performance.

He brought his music to other churches as director of music at Southside Christian Church in Lima and the worship leader at Ada First United Methodist Church in Ada. Right now, Birks feels his calling is to bring the Word and order to the church and build relationships, but he plans on singing for the congregations soon and incorporating relevant hymns in his sermons.

On his journey leading worship in Ada, Birks heard the call to ministry in 2014. Soon after, he started following the process to become a pastor in the Methodist church. Birks plans on attending seminary while leading the two congregations and connecting with the community...

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.