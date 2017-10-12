Ottawa-Glandorf downs Wapakoneta

The Wapakoneta volleyball team was swept by visiting Ottawa-Glandorf in a Western Buckeye League match Tuesday.

The Titans won by scores of 25-21, 25-10, and 25-6.

Ottawa-Glandorf won the JV match 25-12, 25-17.

Wapakoneta is now 4-4 in WBL play and 12-9 overall. They will conclude the regular season on Thursday with a match at St. Marys, starting at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lehman Catholic 3, Botkins 0

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic defeated Botkins 3-0 in a Western Ohio Soccer League Tuesday.

The Lady Cavaliers scored two goals early, then added a third later in the first half.

Botkins will host Graham on Thursday at 5 p.m.