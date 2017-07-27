OSU Extension educator to retire

Auglaize and Mercer Counties’ Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator, Barb Hennard, will be retiring Monday after 16 years in extension and 10 years as a family and consumer science educator.

In 2007, Hennard came to the area from Cincinnati to become the Mercer County FCS educator. Then, in January of 2012, she split the position between Auglaize and Mercer Counties.

Hennard has worked with kids and school nutrition education programs.

She has taught food safety to people in restaurants, healthcare and schools to get people certified.

She has also worked extensively in collaboration with St. Marys and Coldwater hospitals with a program called Dining with Diabetes.

Hennard’s impact on the community is not contained to these two counties, though. She is a part of the state and national Dining with Diabetes teams. As a part of the state team, Hennard has helped develop an online Dining with Diabetes class. People across the country have taken it.

“I’ve really enjoyed everything," Hennard said after she reflected on her work at the extension. “I’ve enjoyed the kids a lot while doing nutrition education. I just finished a program, a six week program, and the teachers told me the kids were seeing different things, healthier lunches, because I was bringing healthy snacks, and we were talking about all of the food groups. It made an impact. Kids were eating healthier.”

Even with her busy schedule, Hennard still had spare time to do court ordered parenting and lead special nutrition education programs for kids who are on probation. She has helped organize 4-H clothing and food projects over the years and has even edited 4-H cooking books...

