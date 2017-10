ADA — Sophomore Christiaan Williams ran for a school record 407 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ohio Northern football team to a 51-21 victory over Capital Saturday.

Williams’ 407-yard effort came on 29 rushing attempts and surpassed the previous record of 307 yards set in 2000 by Jamal Robertson against Marietta.

