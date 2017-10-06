No bids received for Auglaize Acres

There were no takers for Auglaize Acres.

About a half dozen people sat and stood in the outer office of the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday awaiting the call to attend the bid opening for the possible sale of Auglaize Acres.

Once signed in and seated in the commissioners chambers, all eyes were on Commissioner John Bergman, who finally spoke.

“We’re here for the bid opening for the proposed sale of the Acres and we need to inform you that we did not receive any bona fide bids at this point in time, but we received two letters of intent which do not meet the specifications for the facility.”

A third letter of intent arrived Thursday. The letters were from Beacon Health Management, LLC, Premier B.H. Inc. and MED Healthcare Partners.

Bergman added...