New salon is a dream come true

A new business has opened in Wapakoneta and for Ashley Green it's a dream come true.

“I wanted to start the business because this has been my dream since I graduated beauty school 6 years ago,” Green said. “I always knew I wanted to run my own business and have my own hair salon one day.”

Green said bringing Brailyn's Hair Studio to fruition was not exceptionally difficult. She already had a plan and... For more on this story and others pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News.