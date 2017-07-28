National Night Out nears

The Wapakoneta Police and Fire Departments will be hosting their annual national night out event on Tuesday.

The event is a national event that cities all across the country participate in. Wapakoneta is the only city in Auglaize County that hosts the event, although members from police, fire and safety agencies from across the county attend.

The event started out by having residents turn their porch lights on to show solidarity between the citizens and law enforcement agencies against the criminal element. The event has since blossomed into larger events throughout the country.

The event is held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the gazebo at Harmon Park, and will feature free hot dogs, chips and cookies while supplies last. They will also be auctioning off one boys and one girls bicycle as well as having Child ID Kits. Kids can also...

