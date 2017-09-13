Max's, students help Harvey victims

Max’s Dairy Bar will be partnering with four fourth grade Wapakoneta classrooms to host “Midnight Madness with a Mission” on Friday, Sept. 15, to collect school supplies for hurricane Harvey victims, specifically for students at Barber Middle School near Houston, Texas.

Max’s Dairy Bar will be open until midnight. There will be boxes outside of the ice cream shop for customers to drop off a variety of school supplies, including glue sticks, crayons, scissors, etc., while getting a sweet treat . . .

