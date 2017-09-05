Market offers fall favorites

The Wapakoneta Farmers Market, in Belcher Park, will help bring in the fall season with new items and produce until the last Saturday in October.

From 8:30 a.m. until noon, vendors line the park selling honey, coffee, maple syrup, jams, shotgun shell decorations, baked goods, produce, spices and more.

“It’s going really well,” Market Master Donald Steinke said, reflecting on the season. “We’re really satisfied with this market here because we’re better than most of them around.”

The vendors will continue to sell their local items. Some have a second crop of produce, while others are selling apples and pumpkins. Customers will even find some fresh strawberries.

Theresa Adkins, from The Market at Wapak, will start to sell pumpkins, mums, gourds and indian corn.

“It’s been a good year despite all the rain we had at the beginning,” Adkins said . . .

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Tuesday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.