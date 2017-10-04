Lady Redskins win WBL

First outright title in 19 seasons; team now 14-0

Wapakoneta Redskins announcer Dennis Faller concluded Tuesday’s varsity girls soccer match against the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans with his typical final score, but then he bellowed the more important message of the day.

“After 19 years, the Wapakoneta Redskins varsity girls soccer program has secured its first outright Western Buckeye League championship.”

With a 3-0 win at Ryan Field, the Redskins squad coached by Mike Foor did something no other Wapakoneta varsity girls soccer team achieved – an outright WBL crown. The Redskins are 8-0 in the Western Buckeye League with their final league matchup against the St. Marys Roughriders next week.

They also continue their unblemished season with a 14-0 record overall.

