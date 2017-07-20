Kelly Byrne crowned Queen

The 2017 Miss Summer Moon Queen is Kelly Byrne. The first runner-up is Michaelia Fisher, second runner-up, Alyissa Horn, and third runner-up, Mallory Lilies.

Four trophies were also awarded. The Chamber of commerce Attendance Award went to Kelly Byrne; Miss Most Spirited, MacKenzie Lange; Miss Congeniality, Michaelia Fisher; and Miss Photogenic, Michaelia Fisher.

