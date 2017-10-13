Judge accepts plea deal in murder case

A Missouri man accused of the November killing of Ryan VanBuskirk of Wapakoneta accepted a change of plea agreement that could see him face a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Rione Gray, 22, of Florissant, Mo., was originally charged with murder with firearm specifications, an unclassified felony; involuntary manslaughter with gun specifications, a first-degree felony; and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, also a felony of the first degree, by a grand jury in Allen County in June 15.

Gray plead guilty to Involuntary manslaughter, a third degree felony and... for more on this and other stories pick up a copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News