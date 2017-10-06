Hottle sentenced to 15-years in prison

After being convicted earlier this year of multiple counts of sexual battery, Broc Hottle was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will carry the sex offender label with him the rest of his life.

Hottle, 28, a former percussion instructor and assistant band director affiliated with the Wapakoneta City Schools band program, appeared before visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual battery after a plea deal with prosecutors dismissed 29 additional charges.

Hottle was sentenced to