Hottle pleads guilty on five counts, 30 dismissed

Broc Hottle, 27, a former contract band percussion instructor who had pled not guilty to 35 counts of sexual battery, changed his plea Friday to guilty on five counts, with the other 30 counts dismissed. Each count is a third-degree felony.

If given the five-year maximum sentence on each charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 4. Auglaize County Prosecutor Ed Pierce has recommended a 15 year sentence.

Hottle is a 2008 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. Hottle was an independent contractor hired in 2008 as a percussion instructor by the band boosters. He served in that capacity during the 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2011-12 school years with a supplemental contract as a Show Choir Band Director. The relationship was terminated on March 1, 2016. The date of the offenses spans from Aug. 1, 2012 to Oct. 4, 2013.

Further details on the offenses have not been released.

